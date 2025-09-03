Entertainment
James Gunn Unveils Superman Sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ Release Date
BURBANK, California — James Gunn has announced that the sequel to this summer’s hit film “Superman” will be titled “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” and is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. The announcement was made on social media Wednesday, featuring an original illustration by renowned artist Jim Lee showing Superman alongside Lex Luthor in a mech suit.
The upcoming film follows the success of the first “Superman,” which earned over $611 million globally and became the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. Gunn, who co-heads DC Films, expressed excitement for the project, although he described it as not being a direct sequel to its predecessor.
In the comics, Luthor uses his Warsuit to battle Superman, indicating that the sequel will delve deeper into their longstanding rivalry. This follows Luthor’s failed attempt to defeat Superman with a clone in the previous film, suggesting he may take matters into his own hands in “Man of Tomorrow.”
Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously announced the studio’s full creative reboot for the Superman character, further emphasizing the direction DC Studios is headed. Gunn confirmed the production for the movie is expected to begin in 2026.
“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” is part of a slew of upcoming projects from DC Studios, which include a Supergirl film directed by Craig Gillespie scheduled for June 26, 2026, and a horror movie titled “Clayface” set to debut on September 11, 2026. These projects aim to create a connection between films, television, and animated series under one unified storyline led by Gunn and fellow co-head Peter Safran.
Looking ahead, the excitement around “Man of Tomorrow” reflects the franchise’s potential for new storytelling avenues. With Superman’s enduring popularity and Gunn’s vision, fans are left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this legendary saga.
