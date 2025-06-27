James Hagens Poised for NHL Spotlight as Draft Approaches

BOSTON, MA — As the NHL Draft approaches, Boston College forward James Hagens is increasingly in the spotlight. Known for his impressive skills on the ice, Hagens expressed his love for Boston, creating buzz about a potential future with the Bruins.

“I love Boston. Being at Boston College, we’re right in the middle of Boston there. So it’s a beautiful city. Only great things to say about it,” Hagens said.

Boston is set to pick seventh overall in the draft, with many speculating that Hagens could fall into their hands. After starting the season as a top pick candidate, he has since slipped down the ranks, overtaken by players like Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa.

However, scouts are still optimistic about Hagens. TSN insider Bob McKenzie noted that Hagens remains highly regarded. “Everyone I’ve talked to in the last week or so seems to think O’Brien, Martin, Hagens don’t get past the Flyers and Bruins at 6-7, making Hagens an appealing option for Boston,” McKenzie stated.

Hagens, an 18-year-old center, is recognized not only for his talent but also for his intelligence on the ice. Despite concerns about his 5-foot-11 frame, his on-ice performance demonstrates an ability to adapt and excel against older competitors. Last season, Hagens recorded 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games with Boston College and 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 58 games with the U.S. U-18 National Development Program.

His achievements include breaking the scoring record at the 2024 World U18 Championships. The Bruins, who have struggled to find top-tier talent in the center position, could benefit greatly from a player like Hagens. According to Bruins director of amateur scouting Ryan Nadeau, Hagens has made significant strides. “His game has really come along. Watching him this year was impressive,” he said.

As the Bruins prepare for the draft, they face questions about their strategy. Although some reports suggest the team might consider trading the seventh pick, talent like Hagens falling to that position could be too good to pass up. Hagens himself is focused on his future, stating, “I will do anything to win, and I’ve had to work for everything that I’ve ever gotten before.” The NHL Draft will take place on Friday night, and the Bruins are eager to see if Hagens lands in their lineup.