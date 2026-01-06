James Harden Ruled Out for Clippers Game Amid Paternity Controversy

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden was ruled out for the Los Angeles Clippers‘ game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday due to right shoulder soreness. The 36-year-old guard, who went through warmups before being sidelined, missed his third game of the season.

Harden was a late addition to the injury report with stiffness in his shoulder. With him absent, teammates Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller may have increased roles on the court. Harden’s next chance to play will be on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

So far this season, Harden has been averaging 25.7 points per game, his highest since the 2019-20 season. He ranks seventh in the league with 8.0 assists per game and is tied for tenth in minutes played at 35.4 minutes per game. Coach Tyronn Lue noted that Harden’s heavy load earlier this season came while Kawhi Leonard was out with an injury.

“I think definitely, just body fatigue, all the things he had to do as far as carrying the offense when Kawhi was out. We didn’t really have a secondary scorer. He had to do a lot for us,” Lue said.

A recent Netflix docuseries, Starting 5, revealed that Harden has a six-year-old son named Jace, whom he described as his “mini-me.” However, Harden’s family life has become a topic of public scrutiny. Reports emerged that a woman on Instagram, known by the handle @_twinkjm, has accused Harden of neglecting his role as a father to a newborn son.

The Instagram posts alleged that Harden has not taken responsibility for the child and suggested that he has been distant. Despite the serious allegations, no public evidence has been provided to confirm the claims, and Harden has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Yet, social media has erupted with varied responses, with some supporting the claims while others believe the woman may be seeking attention. Without any formal acknowledgment from Harden or validation of the claims, the situation remains fluid.

As Harden navigates this personal controversy, he continues to focus on his performance with the Clippers. His relationship with his current girlfriend, Paije Speights, has also become part of his public narrative, as the two are expecting a child together. Harden expressed the significance of family, especially in light of his own upbringing.

“My dad not really being around, I think puts a little bit more fire into me, in the sense of, like, I want to mold him and be in his life,” Harden stated regarding his commitment to being an active father.

The Clippers, struggling at 12-21, are hoping for Harden’s return as they aim to push for a playoff spot in the upcoming second half of the season.