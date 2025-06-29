Sports
James Harden Signs New Contract With Clippers
Los Angeles, CA – James Harden has decided to decline his $36.3 million player option and will sign a new two-year contract worth $81.5 million to continue playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, sources informed ESPN on Sunday.
The new agreement includes a player option for the second year and is partially guaranteed, providing both a salary increase for Harden and flexibility for the Clippers to enhance their roster.
Harden, a veteran point guard and an 11-time All-Star, had a productive season with the Clippers, averaging 22.8 points and 8.7 assists. This marked his first All-NBA recognition since the 2019-20 season.
At 35 years old, Harden proved to be a vital player for the Clippers, participating in 79 games, the most he has played since the 2016-17 season. His performance contributed significantly to the team, as he became the only player last season to reach 1,500 points, 500 assists, 100 steals, and 50 blocks.
Harden’s consistent play was a key factor in the Clippers’ success, helping them secure 50 wins and advance to the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.
