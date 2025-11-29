James Madison Football Aims for Tenth Straight Win Against Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – The James Madison Dukes football team is set for a pivotal match as they look for their tenth consecutive victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Head coach Bob Chesney acknowledges the growing challenge as teams aim to knock off the Dukes. “We understand we’re getting everybody’s best shot,” he said. “The bullseye on our back is increasing, and I think we understand that we will get everyone’s absolute best.”

JMU travels to Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, for the kickoff scheduled at 3:45 p.m. The Dukes (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt) face a Chanticleers squad struggling with back-to-back losses and eager to improve their standings.

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy emphasized the importance of an explosive start. “We have to start fast,” Kennedy said. “We have to make sure we’re driving the ball efficiently… It all goes back to the mindset of understanding that we’re going to score on the first drive and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Defensively, James Madison prepares to face a formidable Coastal rushing attack that has surpassed 200 yards in five consecutive games. “They do a really good job in the running back position,” Chesney noted. “They’re physical, downhill… They attach all the RPOs to it and they play with some tempo.”

The Dukes’ defensive lineman Andrew Taddeo mentioned the need for preparedness. “Tough running team again,” he said. “Very similar to Washington State and how they run the ball… Whoever we get at quarterback, we’re going to have to be prepared for that.”

Coastal Carolina’s quarterback situation is uncertain. Backup Tad Hudson has been leading the offense while Samari Collier recovers from injury. Despite the rotation, defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler maintains confidence in the offense’s ability. “They find ways to score points. They’re extremely creative… Their staff does a good job of dealing the hand they’re dealt and finding a way to be really effective,” he stated.

The Dukes are also aware that the Coastal home environment provides its own challenges. Chesney highlighted their record at Brooks Stadium: “They are a very talented football team that plays with a different energy at home.”

A win for JMU would solidify their first undefeated conference season since moving to FBS in 2022. Both teams are poised for bowl eligibility, with Coastal Carolina also looking for a winning record. As Saturday approaches, the stakes are high for both programs in this Sun Belt showdown.