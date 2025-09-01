James Madison Volleyball Falls in Five Sets to Florida Gulf Coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. – James Madison University volleyball team lost to Florida Gulf Coast University in five sets on Sunday afternoon at Alico Arena.

Despite a strong performance by junior player Louisell, who recorded 23 kills, the Dukes fell 17-25, 27-25, 23-25, 26-24, and 11-15, bringing their season record to 0-3.

James Madison struggled with 11 service errors throughout the match, which proved costly against the Eagles. FGCU improved to 2-1, with a balanced offense that saw Barbara Koehler lead with her performance alongside teammates Camila Soto, who had 13 kills, and Julija Grubisic Cabo with 12 kills.

The Dukes’ freshman hitters made significant contributions as well, with one player making 13 kills and another with 11 kills, both reaching career-highs.

Setter delivered a solid performance for JMU, providing 24 assists, while another player added a double-double with 22 assists and 15 digs.

The match details saw JMU edge out FGCU in the second and fourth sets but ultimately fell short in the final set. Next, James Madison heads back to Harrisonburg to host the LD&B Insurance Invitational from September 5 to 7, starting with a match against Bellarmine.