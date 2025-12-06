Sports
James Madison Women’s Basketball Set for Upcoming Match Against VCU
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison women’s basketball team is back in action this Sunday, Dec. 7, hosting VCU at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
This matchup follows a strong performance from the Dukes, who recently won their last three games, including a notable 69-50 victory over Wisconsin. Coach Sean O’Regan will be looking to build on that momentum as they return to their home court.
The last time JMU faced off against VCU, they were unable to secure a win, but the team is focused on delivering a better outcome this time. “It’s always a competitive game against VCU, and we know we need to bring our best effort,” said Coach O’Regan.
James Madison has also announced a series of games scheduled throughout December, including matchups against NCAA powerhouse Notre Dame on Dec. 14 and a road game against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 17.
The Dukes are committed to solidifying their place as a contender in the NCAA, and home court advantage may play a crucial role in this pursuit. Their fans are expected to fill the stands to support the team as they seek another victory.
As they prepare for this weekend, all eyes will be on the performance of standout players who have been instrumental in the team’s success this season. Fans and supporters are eager to see how the Dukes perform against the Rams.
The upcoming game represents not just a chance for a win but also an opportunity for James Madison to showcase its strength in women’s basketball.
