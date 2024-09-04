James Maloney Sacked as North Queensland Cowboys Assistant Coach Following Drink Driving Charge

North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach James Maloney has been dismissed by the club after being charged with drink driving. The decision comes at a critical time as the team prepares for the NRL finals.

Maloney, 38, described the charge as ‘a low range charge’ and noted that his departure from the Cowboys was amicable. The club is facing the Bulldogs this weekend, with the winning team securing the opportunity to host a final in week one.

The Cowboys’ general manager of football, Micheal Luck, confirmed the news early Wednesday morning, stating that the split was a staff matter. ‘The only thing I will say is that James has left our employment, and it was a fairly amicable departure,’ Luck commented.

In a statement to News Corp, Maloney expressed disappointment in himself, emphasizing that his mistake has become a distraction for the club. ‘It was only a low range charge; it wasn’t excessively over,’ Maloney said. ‘The club’s position was that in my role as a leader and in coaching, it wasn’t acceptable.’

Maloney’s impact on the team was noted by players, including fullback Scott Drinkwater, who acknowledged that Maloney has driven standards and improved accountability within the squad.

The Cowboys, currently positioned sixth, will face the Canterbury Bulldogs away on Saturday night. A victory will assure them a home game in the first week of the finals.