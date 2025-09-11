James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere

Toronto, Canada – James McAvoy, the acclaimed actor and director, was reportedly punched in the face at a bar two days after the premiere of his directorial debut, “California Schemin’,” at the Toronto International Film Festival. The incident occurred at Charlotte's Room late Monday evening, as the actor was socializing with film producers.

According to a source speaking to People magazine, McAvoy was having a casual get-together when he was unexpectedly attacked by a man who was being escorted out of the bar. “James’s back was to him, and the man just punched him,” the source said.

The actor did not know the assailant and had not provoked the attack. Other patrons of Charlotte’s Room intervened and restrained the man, who was subsequently removed from the venue.

Following the incident, McAvoy reportedly remained at the bar, choosing to laugh off the unexpected assault with other patrons. Thankfully, he was unharmed.

“California Schemin'” tells the true story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, two aspiring rappers from Dundee, Scotland, who pretended to be from Los Angeles to secure a music deal. The film showcases their unique approach to breaking into an industry that initially dismissed them. McAvoy has described the duo as “folk heroes” who gamed the system. He stated, “Nobody cares that they got caught. We just love that they went down there and played the system. When the system’s rigged against you, try to undermine it or circumvent it.”

The film has received positive reviews since its premiere on September 6. Although it does not yet have an official release date, first impressions suggest that McAvoy’s directorial debut has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.