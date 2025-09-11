Entertainment
James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere
Toronto, Canada – James McAvoy, the acclaimed actor and director, was reportedly punched in the face at a bar two days after the premiere of his directorial debut, “California Schemin’,” at the Toronto International Film Festival. The incident occurred at Charlotte's Room late Monday evening, as the actor was socializing with film producers.
According to a source speaking to People magazine, McAvoy was having a casual get-together when he was unexpectedly attacked by a man who was being escorted out of the bar. “James’s back was to him, and the man just punched him,” the source said.
The actor did not know the assailant and had not provoked the attack. Other patrons of Charlotte’s Room intervened and restrained the man, who was subsequently removed from the venue.
Following the incident, McAvoy reportedly remained at the bar, choosing to laugh off the unexpected assault with other patrons. Thankfully, he was unharmed.
“California Schemin'” tells the true story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, two aspiring rappers from Dundee, Scotland, who pretended to be from Los Angeles to secure a music deal. The film showcases their unique approach to breaking into an industry that initially dismissed them. McAvoy has described the duo as “folk heroes” who gamed the system. He stated, “Nobody cares that they got caught. We just love that they went down there and played the system. When the system’s rigged against you, try to undermine it or circumvent it.”
The film has received positive reviews since its premiere on September 6. Although it does not yet have an official release date, first impressions suggest that McAvoy’s directorial debut has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.
Recent Posts
- Ryder Cup T-Shirt Sparks Controversy Over Silhouette Resemblance to McIlroy
- Coastal Hazards Advisory Issued for Northampton and Accomack Counties
- Astrological Forecast: What September 11 Holds for Every Zodiac Sign
- James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere
- Leroy Carter Set to Debut for All Blacks Against Springboks
- Gen V Season 2 Teaser Reveals Black Noir’s Return
- David Bowie’s Archive Opens for Public Viewing at V&A
- Violence and Silence: The Struggle for Faith in a Troubling World
- Nepal’s Youth Uprising Forces Prime Minister to Resign Amid Chaos
- Jimmy Carter Documentary Set for Release on 101st Birthday
- Giants Stick with Russell Wilson as Starting Quarterback for Week 2
- Mariners’ Offense Soars Amid Fan’s Lighthearted Witch Request
- Donovan Solano Joins Texas Rangers After Mariners Release
- Charlie Kirk Shot at Event, Right-Wing Calls for Violence Erupt
- Internet and TV Outages Hit Multiple California Cities
- Uvalde School Board Hires New Lawyers Amid Records Dispute
- Alaska’s First 2025 PFD Payment Scheduled for October 2
- Kurt Russell Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison
- MLB Power Rankings: Teams Gear Up for Intense September Showdown
- Obamas Team Up for Live-Action Adaptation of ‘Audition’