James Packer Discusses His Mental Health Journey and Bipolar Treatment

James Packer, the billionaire businessman, recently shared his personal struggles with mental health during an interview with the Seven Network‘s Spotlight. This marks his first face-to-face interview in almost a decade.

Packer revealed that in 2022, after being prescribed lithium, he felt like a “complete zombie.” This experience has highlighted the complexities involved in the treatment of mental health disorders such as bipolar disorder.

During the interview, Packer candidly spoke about his bipolar diagnosis, usage of Ozempic, and the emotional fallout from his breakup with singer Mariah Carey in 2016. Packer stated that the end of his relationship with Carey was a difficult period in his life.

He explained that his mental health struggles have included feelings of mania, which can lead to erratic behavior. Packer emphasized the importance of proper medication, noting that being put on the wrong drugs could worsen mental health issues.

Packer also mentioned that he is currently on a combination of medications managed by a nurse, although he expressed embarrassment over not knowing the specific names of the drugs. He confirmed that he is taking Ozempic yet continues to gain weight.

Reflecting on his journey, Packer stressed the need for open conversations about mental health, emphasizing that it can affect anyone, regardless of their circumstances. He urged individuals facing mental health challenges to continue seeking support and not be hesitant in reaching out for help.