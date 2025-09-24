James Rodríguez’s Absence Fuels Controversy Ahead of León vs. Mazatlán Match

LEÓN, Mexico — Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez remains absent as León prepares to face Mazatlán on September 23, 2025. The match, part of Liga MX’s Apertura tournament, is set for 10 p.m. local time at Estadio León.

Rodríguez missed the previous match against Tijuana, which ended in a 5-0 defeat for León. Coach Eduardo Berizzo explained that Rodríguez had an injury to his Achilles tendon, dismissing rumors about his reluctance to play on synthetic turf. “No, no, no. It’s not about the surface,” he stated.

León, currently ranked tenth in the league with three wins and four losses, is under pressure after their recent loss. They are 12 points behind leaders Cruz Azul. In contrast, Mazatlán sits at 15th with only one win this season. The last meeting between the two teams resulted in a 1-2 victory for León in January 2025.

Rodríguez’s absence has led to widespread speculation, especially after journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez suggested that his lack of participation might be linked to a personal choice. “It has circulated that he didn’t want to play on synthetic turf. This was discussed the day of the match,” Vélez claimed.

Critics question why Berizzo didn’t mention Rodríguez’s injury status before the match against Tijuana. “Why was there no mention of this supposed injury prior to the game?” Vélez asked, expressing frustration over the lack of clarity from the coaching staff.

Despite Berizzo’s insistence on the injury’s authenticity, doubts linger among fans and media in Colombia and Mexico. Vélez even consulted artificial intelligence about injury risks related to synthetic turf in Tijuana, which reported no records of injuries from that surface. “Something doesn’t add up,” he concluded.

As León faces Mazatlán, the uncertainty surrounding Rodríguez’s situation continues to raise eyebrows, leaving fans eager for clarity on the talented midfielder’s return.