Sports
James Rodríguez’s Absence Fuels Controversy Ahead of León vs. Mazatlán Match
LEÓN, Mexico — Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez remains absent as León prepares to face Mazatlán on September 23, 2025. The match, part of Liga MX’s Apertura tournament, is set for 10 p.m. local time at Estadio León.
Rodríguez missed the previous match against Tijuana, which ended in a 5-0 defeat for León. Coach Eduardo Berizzo explained that Rodríguez had an injury to his Achilles tendon, dismissing rumors about his reluctance to play on synthetic turf. “No, no, no. It’s not about the surface,” he stated.
León, currently ranked tenth in the league with three wins and four losses, is under pressure after their recent loss. They are 12 points behind leaders Cruz Azul. In contrast, Mazatlán sits at 15th with only one win this season. The last meeting between the two teams resulted in a 1-2 victory for León in January 2025.
Rodríguez’s absence has led to widespread speculation, especially after journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez suggested that his lack of participation might be linked to a personal choice. “It has circulated that he didn’t want to play on synthetic turf. This was discussed the day of the match,” Vélez claimed.
Critics question why Berizzo didn’t mention Rodríguez’s injury status before the match against Tijuana. “Why was there no mention of this supposed injury prior to the game?” Vélez asked, expressing frustration over the lack of clarity from the coaching staff.
Despite Berizzo’s insistence on the injury’s authenticity, doubts linger among fans and media in Colombia and Mexico. Vélez even consulted artificial intelligence about injury risks related to synthetic turf in Tijuana, which reported no records of injuries from that surface. “Something doesn’t add up,” he concluded.
As León faces Mazatlán, the uncertainty surrounding Rodríguez’s situation continues to raise eyebrows, leaving fans eager for clarity on the talented midfielder’s return.
Recent Posts
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features
- Guardians Surge to Tie AL Central Amid Tigers’ Collapse
- Big Brother Season 27 Double Eviction Results: Who Went Home?
- Red Sox Face Blue Jays as Playoff Race Heats Up
- Big Brother Season 27: Double Eviction Sparks Drama Among Houseguests
- Inter Miami Faces NYCFC in Crucial Playoff Showdown