Sports
James Rodríguez Leads León into New Liga MX Season
LEÓN, Mexico — James Rodríguez is set to debut in the Liga MX Apertura on July 13 against Atlético San Luis at 8 PM local time. The Colombian midfielder, who had a month-long break, is expected to lead León as they aim for a better run after last year’s quarterfinal exit.
In the previous season, León was eliminated by Cruz Azul in the playoffs, while Atlético San Luis struggled and did not qualify. Rodríguez’s last competitive match was a month ago with Colombia, where he performed well in a draw against Argentina.
Last season, Rodríguez played 17 matches for León, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists. He impressed in their last meeting with San Luis in February, where he contributed two assists to a 2-1 victory.
León aims to improve in the Apertura 2025, looking to become champions and compete in the Leagues Cup, facing clubs from the U.S. The team has four matches scheduled in July, including important fixtures against Chivas and Cruz Azul, the latter being the current CONCACAF Champions Cup titleholder.
Rodríguez’s leadership is vital for León. Fans expect him to take charge on the field following the departure of several key players. “He has a commitment to lead this team,” said journalist Geras Lugo, underlining the hopes placed on the Colombian.
León is hopeful to secure a strong start as they prepare for their first match of the season against Atlético San Luis at Estadio Nou Camp.
