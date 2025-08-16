James Rodríguez Misses Match as León Faces Tension Ahead of Key Game

León, Mexico – James Rodríguez, an important player for Club León, will miss the upcoming match against Necaxa due to a muscle injury. The game takes place on Friday, August 15, at 10:05 p.m. Colombian time.

León is struggling at the start of the 2025 Liga MX Apertura season, having recently been eliminated from the Leagues Cup. The team has lost five consecutive matches, and another loss could lead to a full-blown crisis.

Rodríguez’s absence comes as a significant blow as the club looks to regain confidence and secure a win. According to journalist Paco Montes, “James Rodríguez misses the match between León and Monterrey due to muscle discomfort. The Colombian did not arrive at the stadium with La Fiera.”

Despite earlier reports regarding his potential participation, it is clear that he will not be in the lineup for this critical match.

Club León aims to break its losing streak against Necaxa, who are also seeking a much-needed victory and currently sit in a better position in the standings. The matchup is promising to be competitive, given the presence of Colombian players like Diber Cambindo and Johan Rojas on the Necaxa team.

Fans now await official news on Rodríguez’s condition, hoping he can return to the pitch soon if his injury is not serious.