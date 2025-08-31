James Taylor Delights Fans at MGM Music Hall with Intimate Performance

BOSTON, Mass. — James Taylor and his All Star Band delivered an unforgettable performance at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The legendary singer-songwriter, now 77, joked with the audience after removing his signature blue blazer, saying, “You people are starved for entertainment. You’ve gotta get out more often.”

Taylor returned to Boston for the second night of his tour, performing in a more intimate venue that he prefers over larger arenas. “Great to be back in the ol’ hometown,” he remarked as the concert began, connecting with fans who have followed him throughout his illustrious career.

The nearly two-hour set featured a mix of travel-themed songs and fan favorites. The performance opened with “Wandering,” and Taylor’s voice, now gruffer than in his youth, still echoed with the warmth of nostalgia. He effortlessly transitioned into bluesier numbers, such as “(I’m A) Road Runner” and the lively “Mexico,” keeping the audience engaged.

During the concert, Taylor’s All Star Band showcased their skills, ensuring the energy remained high. Notable performances came from saxophonist Lou Marini and backing vocalist Dorian Holley, who added playfulness to the show. Even as Taylor’s age showed in some high notes, his heartfelt delivery captivated the crowd.

As he performed the beloved “Carolina in My Mind,” Taylor reflected on his past, remembering how he wrote the song while feeling homesick in Europe. Visuals of road trips and shooting stars projected behind him added to the nostalgic atmosphere as he reminisced about his roots.

Taylor also made subtle political references during the night. Introducing “Up On the Roof,” he quipped about Massachusetts politics, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience. His rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend” created a connection with fans, highlighting the emotional weight of his lyrics.

A hush fell over the crowd during “Fire and Rain,” where the band’s dreamy instrumentation enhanced the emotional depth of Taylor’s lyrics. While much of the audience remained seated, some songs prompted enthusiastic dancing and standing ovations.

The band showcased their chemistry during numbers like “Steamroller Blues,” which drew smiles and laughter, while Taylor’s playful stage persona shone through. His joy for performing was evident, creating an atmosphere that felt like an intimate jam session among friends.

Closing the night with “You Can Close Your Eyes,” Taylor was joined by his family, adding a personal touch to the farewell. He also praised the opener, folk-pop group Tiny Habits, whose melodic harmonies resonated with the crowd.

As the concert wrapped up, Taylor announced his intention to return to the MGM Music Hall next year, promising fans another evening filled with heartfelt music. Even in his late seventies, Taylor’s ability to fill a venue, especially on a Wednesday night, underscores his enduring appeal and timeless artistry.