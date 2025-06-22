James Taylor Returns to Minnesota for Memorable Concert

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor performed at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night, captivating a crowd of about 12,000 fans. At 77, Taylor expressed his excitement about being back in Minnesota by stating, “Minneapolis. It’s great to be back,” although he quickly corrected himself during the show.

As Taylor performed, he shared a heartfelt story about local guitar maker Jim Olson, who gifted him a guitar in 1989 before a benefit concert. “I haven’t put it down since,” Taylor said, looking fondly at his instrument. Olson, who attended the show, received special recognition from the artist.

The concert featured a two-hour set filled with Taylor’s classic songs, showcasing his distinctive warm voice and gentle popular music style. The audience listened intently, applauding and cheering at the right moments. Some fans interjected with enthusiastic remarks, like “We love you, James,” but the atmosphere remained intimate and reflective.

Taylor’s setlist included fan favorites such as “Wandering,” “Walking Man,” and “Mexico.” Known for his light-hearted demeanor, he entertained the audience with dad jokes and playful banter about his age, even joking about showing them his oversized set list.

Throughout the night, he introduced members of his All-Star Band, which included Minneapolis native Jimmy Johnson and Taylor’s son Henry as backup vocalist. The ensemble’s harmonies complemented Taylor’s performance, particularly in songs like “(I’ve Got to) Stop Thinkin’ ‘Bout That” and “Up on the Roof,” co-written by Carole King. After the latter, Taylor humorously declared, “No Kings, except Carole,” drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

As the evening progressed, Taylor’s connection with the crowd deepened, turning a large concert venue into a cozy club atmosphere on a breezy summer night, reminding everyone of the special bond between an artist and his fans.