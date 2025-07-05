Entertainment
James Taylor Returns to Tanglewood with Road-Themed Concert
Lenox, Massachusetts — James Taylor and his All-Star Band took the stage at the Koussevitzky Music Shed on Thursday night, delighting fans with a setlist focused on travel and life’s journeys. The concert marked Taylor’s traditional Independence Day residency at Tanglewood.
Taylor performed classic road songs from his extensive catalog, captivating the audience with melodies about highways and byways. His set concluded with a touching harmony featuring his wife, Kim, and son, Henry, along with the opening act, Tiny Habits, who joined for a mellow finish.
This year’s summer season at Tanglewood opens on July 5, featuring 145 events over the course of 11 weeks. Audiences can expect a diverse lineup, including opera performances, world premieres, and shows by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops, as well as renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Alongside Taylor’s performances, BODYTRAFFIC is bringing energetic dance to the Jacob’s Pillow stage, performing until July 6. The venue recently unveiled its revamped Doris Duke Theatre, a modern space that combines dance with cutting-edge technology and design influenced by indigenous cultures.
For Taylor, a busy tour schedule remains a part of life. He expressed a commitment to continue performing as long as his audience remains engaged. ‘Slowing down seems unlikely as long as listeners keep catching my pitches,’ Taylor said in a recent interview.
