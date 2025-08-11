James Van Der Beek Warns of Silent Colon Cancer Symptoms

Los Angeles, CA — Actor James Van Der Beek, 48, recently shared alarming details about his colorectal cancer diagnosis in an interview with Healthline. The star of “Dawson’s Creek” revealed that he experienced no obvious symptoms prior to his stage 3 diagnosis in November 2024, and thought he was healthy.

“There wasn’t any red flag or something glaring,” Van Der Beek said. He mentioned feeling fit and practicing cold plunges regularly, yet he learned about his cancer diagnosis only after undergoing a colonoscopy triggered by changes in his bowel movements.

He explained, “I didn’t even realize the screening age [had] dropped to 45; I thought it was still 50.” This misconception is vital as experts stress the importance of early screenings. Dr. Eitan Friedman, an oncologist at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, highlighted changes in bowel habits as a primary warning sign of colorectal cancer.

Symptoms can include fatigue, blood in stool, loss of appetite, and abdominal discomfort. Dr. Friedman noted that many people often ignore mild symptoms, which can lead to late-stage diagnoses.

“Many colorectal cancers develop silently, without obvious symptoms,” said Dr. Erica Barnell, co-founder of Geneoscopy. She emphasized that by the time symptoms appear, the disease may already be advanced.

Dr. Friedman added that people 45 and older, especially those with a family history of colon cancer or inflammatory bowel diseases, should be vigilant. The likelihood of an average-risk individual developing colorectal cancer is approximately 4% to 5% over their lifetime, making regular screenings critical.

“Colonoscopy at age 45 onwards, at five- to 10-year intervals, has been shown to lead to early detection of polyps that can become malignant,” he explained.

Despite the importance of screening, Dr. Barnell pointed out that compliance in the U.S. falls short of national targets, particularly in rural and low-income communities. She advocated for greater access to non-invasive screening methods and increased public awareness.

“Most people don’t like talking about bowel habits, but paying attention to changes can save your life,” Barnell concluded. Fox News Digital has reached out to Van Der Beek’s representative for further comments.