James Wood Highlights Key Home Run Picks for MLB Games on July 5

Washington, D.C. — As the MLB season heats up, players like James Wood are making headlines with their performance. Heading into the games on July 5, 2025, Wood has emerged as a key player, boasting a .292 batting average with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs.

In a standout performance against the Detroit Tigers, Wood recorded his first career five-hit game and homered for the first time this month, showcasing his potential as a power hitter. With odds of +350 to hit a home run on Saturday, he is among the best bets according to the SportsLine computer model.

SportsLine’s data analyst Jacob Fetner notes that Wood’s matchup is favorable. The starting pitcher, Walker Buehler, has allowed a home run in seven consecutive starts, and left-handed hitters are batting .329 against him this season. Fetner commented, “We set the line at +350 for Wood to hit a home run, and this is a strong matchup given both the batter and pitcher splits.”

Other players to watch in Saturday’s games include Ketel Marte, who has hit 19 home runs this season, and Christian Yelich, who leads the Milwaukee Brewers with 17 homers. Marte, who is facing pitcher Michael Wacha, has also shown strong performance against right-handed pitchers, making him a player to consider for home run bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated all MLB games 10,000 times and is up 26.6 units on its home run picks this season. As new users can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets, Saturday’s matches come with ample opportunities for bettors.

Players like Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees continue to dominate, while others like Wood and Marte could open up valuable betting options as they grow in stature this season. Bettors are advised to watch closely for these emerging stars as the season progresses.