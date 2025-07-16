James Wood Shines in All-Star Game After Rapid Rise in MLB

ATLANTA — James Wood didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called during the 2021 draft, but his hitting coach, Gerardo Caceres, said each team that passed on him made a huge mistake.

After the first round concluded, Caceres reached out to Wood’s father, Kenny, expressing disbelief that all 30 teams passed on the 6-foot-7 slugger. “I think 30 organizations made a mistake,” Caceres said. “All of them. They made a big mistake.”

Now, Wood has made those teams wonder what they were thinking. The 22-year-old is making waves in Major League Baseball, arriving at the All-Star Game and competing in the Home Run Derby after an impressive first half with the Washington Nationals, recording 24 home runs and a .915 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Caceres said. “People think James Wood is a star. He’s going to be ridiculous in the next three years.”

At Truist Park on Monday, Wood stood tall among his peers, still growing and developing further strengths in his game.

“It’s a crazy life, and I’m super fortunate to be in this position,” Wood said, as he and his family strive to maintain a sense of normalcy amidst the excitement.

Paula and Kenny Wood continuously remind their son to stay grounded. “Our most important job is to continue to be his parents, not turn into fans,” Paula said. They aim to keep family life intact despite the added spotlight.

Wood’s family watched proudly as he was introduced at the Home Run Derby alongside fellow All-Stars like Cal Raleigh and Jazz Chisholm Jr. Given his calm demeanor, Wood approaches the competition much like any backyard contest with his sisters back home.

Caceres recalled when Wood started as a practical player without full control of his swing. “He was skinny, a little dude,” Caceres said. Wood’s journey has included years of dedicated training in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where Caceres has worked closely with him to refine his swing and approach.

Chris Lemonis, former coach at Mississippi State, noted scouting concerns about Wood’s consistency against top pitching. However, it wasn’t long before he saw Wood’s potential shine in showcase events. Caceres pushed Wood to focus on low- and high-fastball adjustments, simulating game scenarios during workouts.

Through countless hours of training, Wood improved significant aspects of his game. Caceres noted that Wood’s work ethic is exceptional, often extending training sessions on his own accord.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Wood kept pushing forward, working tirelessly with his family, showcasing a relentless drive that has brought him to the spotlight. “To me, that shows his work ethic,” Paula Wood said.

The culmination of dedication and skill led Wood to Atlanta for the All-Star Game, supported by his family and coaches. “We figured that it was always a possibility, and once we saw the development, it’s something we saw was very much possible,” Kenny Wood added.

As Wood stepped into the spotlight for the Home Run Derby, Caceres viewed it as just the beginning of what he believes will be a long and prosperous career. “I don’t think that’s going to be the only All-Star Game he’s going to make,” Caceres remarked.