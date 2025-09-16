Entertainment
Jamey Johnson Shares His Love Story on Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast
Nashville, TN — Jamey Johnson, country music star, discussed his love story and career on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast. During the episode, he revealed his recent marriage to Brittney Johnson, sharing that they dated for six years before tying the knot earlier this year.
Johnson’s romantic journey began when he met Brittney at the Governor’s inauguration ceremony in Jackson, Mississippi. He recalled it was a rainy day that forced the ceremony indoors. ‘I was standing against the wall so the governor could pass, and she ended up right beside me,’ Johnson explained.
Though Johnson was smitten from the start, Brittney was more hesitant. ‘She said, ‘Not right now,’ after I asked her to marry me on our second day of knowing each other,’ he said. However, he always knew he wanted to marry her. ‘She’s just a sweet, down-home, brilliant southern lawyer.’
The couple had lunch together after the inauguration, where Johnson jokingly suggested, ‘Can we just go ahead and get married and have some kids, and if it works out, we’ll start dating?’ His light-hearted proposal caught Brittney off guard.
Now, reflecting on their journey, Johnson shares his beliefs in love at first sight and expresses gratitude for their time together. He describes Brittney as his ‘person,’ clearly showcasing the special connection they share.
For more on Johnson’s thoughts about love and his music career, listeners can access the full interview on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
