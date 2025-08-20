Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral with Bold Freakier Friday Promotion

HOLLYWOOD, California — Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans over the weekend with a bold TikTok video promoting her new film, Freakier Friday. Her unexpected approach quickly gained over 11 million views, showcasing a different side of the 66-year-old actress.

In the video, Curtis appeared in a low-cut denim top, expressing enthusiasm for the movie alongside co-star Lindsay Lohan. The clip came as part of a larger promotional push for the sequel to the original 2003 film. Despite being known for her more conservative public persona, Curtis’ daring outfit caught many viewers off guard, particularly younger fans on TikTok.

The Instagram post that accompanied the video read: “A special message from Jamie Lee Curtis 💜💚 Experience Freakier Friday now playing in theaters. Get tickets. Link in bio.” Comments ranging from surprise to admiration filled the comments section, with some users reminiscing about Curtis’ earlier iconic roles, like in True Lies.

“She’s always been hot,” one user noted, while another added, “Some of y’all have never seen True Lies and it shows.” This promotional effort evidently resonated with fans, translating into box office success. The sequel debuted with $29 million in the U.S. against a $42 million budget.

Freakier Friday grossed another $14.5 million domestically in its second weekend after Curtis’ TikTok promotion. Earlier this month, Curtis and Lohan participated in the Australian premiere, reconnecting two decades after their first collaboration.

Despite positive responses reflected in Rotten Tomatoes’ audience score of 93 percent, not all critics have been favorable. TIME magazine raised questions about the necessity of the sequel, leading Curtis to defend the film on Instagram, stating, “SEEMS a TAD HARSH. SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.” Curtis’ viral outreach continues to spark conversations across different generations.