Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Hilarious Comments to Allison Janney at Culture Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Jamie Lee Curtis playfully told Allison Janney to “go f–k yourself” at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which aired on Bravo on August 5. The awards show was taped in late July.

Allison Janney received the Lifetime of Culture Award for her significant contributions to filmmaking. She made a memorable entrance in a striking pantless ensemble designed by Christian Siriano, featuring a high-cut leotard, asymmetrical blazer, stockings, and heels.

As Curtis spotted Janney on the red carpet, she jokingly directed her expletive towards her friend, commenting on her stunning appearance. “You can go f–k yourself!” Curtis exclaimed while gesturing toward Janney’s long legs. The two shared a hug, with Curtis reiterating her playful remark.

Janney, known for her role in “The West Wing,” understood the humor behind Curtis’s comments. During her acceptance speech, she referenced the funny moment, thanking hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers for the honors. “What a thrill to attend the @lasculturistas awards! Thank you @fayedunaway and @mattrogerstho and for my favorite red carpet shout out @jamieleecurtis I adore you!” she expressed.

Additionally, the 65-year-old actress shared a clip from “Family Guy” that humorously commented on her long legs, mentioning creator Seth MacFarlane as well.

During the awards show, Janney also celebrated her unique outfit. “I don’t think anything better will ever happen to me in my life,” she said. “May I just say, that after 30 years I am finally excited to receive an award that is worth of accepting…while not wearing any pants!”