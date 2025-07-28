Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up on Aging and Freedom from Hollywood

(LONDON, England) – At 66 years old, actress Jamie Lee Curtis discusses her journey toward embracing her age and rejecting industry norms regarding beauty standards. Speaking via video link, Curtis greets her interviewer with a deadpan humor, highlighting her reputation for being ‘aggressively early’ and her desire for privacy.

Curtis begins the conversation in a minimalistic setting, dressed simply and wearing little makeup. She shares anecdotes about her early arrivals at Hollywood events and her everyday life. ‘I don’t give a shit anymore,’ she says, asserting her newfound freedom from societal expectations.

The star of numerous films, including ‘Halloween’ and ‘True Lies,’ has recently won an Oscar for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ Despite her success, Curtis emphasizes that she has often felt overlooked and undervalued in Hollywood. ‘I have been self-retiring for 30 years,’ she admits, citing experiences of watching her famous parents face rejection as they aged.

During the interview, Curtis passionately discusses her stance against cosmetic surgery, calling it an issue perpetuated by the ‘cosmeceutical industrial complex.’ She describes how pressures to conform to beauty standards have led many women to alter their appearances drastically. Curtis states, ‘I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human appearance.’

As she prepares for the release of the sequel ‘Freakier Friday,’ Curtis reflects on the project’s roots in her own creativity and determination. She was instrumental in convincing Disney to produce the follow-up, emphasizing the audience’s interest. ‘I am owning my hustle now,’ she declares.

Outside of her film career, Curtis is also dedicated to activism, especially concerning the rights of the transgender community. She supports her daughter Ruby, 29, who is transgender, advocating for individual freedom against governmental restrictions. ‘If a governmental organization tries to claim they’re not allowed to be who they are, I will fight against that,’ Curtis asserts.

With an array of projects in the works, Curtis feels a renewed sense of purpose in her career. As she says, ‘At 66, I get to be a boss,’ underscoring her ambition and the freedom she now finds essential in her life.

As she continues to push against the traditional confines of Hollywood, Curtis exemplifies that age does not define one’s worth or capabilities, but it can indeed offer newfound clarity and empowerment.