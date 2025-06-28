Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Role in ‘The Bear’

CHICAGO, Ill. — Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared her experience playing Donna in the critically acclaimed series ‘The Bear.’ In an interview, she discussed how she connected with the character’s struggles, particularly her relationship with her son, Carmy, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White.

In Season 2, Episode 6, titled ‘Fishes,’ Curtis portrays Donna as a mother grappling with alcoholism and the turmoil it brings to her family. The episode captures a key moment when Donna drunkenly leaves a Christmas dinner, illustrating the fracture in her relationship with Carmy.

Five years later, in Episode 9, ‘Tonnato,’ the two share an emotional conversation where Donna reflects on her past and offers an apology to Carmy. In this scene, Curtis felt the weight of the character’s regrets and the journey of reconciliation.

“Donna has been sober for a year and understands the pain she has caused,” Curtis explained. “As a parent, not knowing how to help your child can be one of the most difficult experiences.”

Despite the challenges, Curtis found the script’s exploration of family dynamics and addiction deeply cathartic. “The juxtaposition of sorrow and love in a mother-son relationship is powerful,” she said.

Working closely with creator Chris Storer, Curtis discussed how they developed Donna’s character through dialogue and collaboration. Their approach emphasized Donna’s complexity and growth, adding depth to her interactions with Carmy.

“It’s a blessing to explore such nuanced themes on screen,” Curtis noted. “The writing captures the essence of personal struggles and collective healing.”

As Season 4 of ‘The Bear’ progresses, Curtis hopes for Donna’s continued growth and sobriety, paralleling her own journey in recovery. “I’m grateful to portray a character who resonates so deeply with my experiences,” she said, reflecting on the significance of the story.

With such powerful themes woven throughout the series, Curtis emphasized the importance of portraying addiction and redemption authentically. “I’m hopeful audiences will find comfort in these stories,” she concluded.