Jamir Watkins Selected 43rd Overall in 2025 NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The 2025 NBA Draft kicked off on Wednesday night with excitement surrounding the potential of its prospects, including Jamir Watkins from Florida State University. The draft began at 8 p.m. EST and spans two nights as teams evaluate their choices for the future.

Watkins, a 23-year-old senior, made a mark in his final collegiate season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. His performance earned him a spot on the All-ACC Second Team. Originally starting his college career at VCU, he dealt with injury setbacks, including a torn ACL, before becoming a standout at Florida State.

In recent news, Watkins was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the 43rd overall pick. This selection marks Florida State’s first draft pick since 2021, when Scottie Barnes was chosen fourth. This also represents the 18th and final NBA draft selection for legendary head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Despite a solid all-around game, Watkins faced challenges with his three-point shooting, hitting just 32.1% during his senior year and dealing with a minor shoulder injury. However, his on-ball defense and ability to earn free throws made him appealing to scouts, leading to predictions of being picked in the second round.

At the NBA Combine, Watkins showcased impressive skills and athleticism, which significantly raised his draft stock. He demonstrated strong defensive capabilities and versatility, prompting analysts to envision him as a disruptive defender in the league.

Watkins’ dedication to defense and potential on offense will be crucial as he transitions to the NBA. He joins a Wizards team that is looking for athleticism and depth on the perimeter, hoping that Watkins will develop into a reliable contributor.