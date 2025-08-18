Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann Expecting First Child

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Jana Duggar is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann. The couple announced their joyful news on social media Monday morning, sharing that their baby is due in January 2026.

The couple, who married in August 2024, expressed their excitement in a joint Instagram post, saying, “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Back in March, Duggar sparked pregnancy rumors when she shared a photo that seemed to show her cradling her stomach. Fans took to social media to comment on her appearance, with one asking, “Jana, are you pregnant??”

While Jana is preparing for motherhood, other Duggars are addressing their own family planning decisions. Jason Duggar and his wife Maddie have recently spoken out about not wanting children just yet. The couple, who married last October, emphasized they are focused on their relationship and education first.

In a podcast episode, Maddie explained, “I want to just enjoy this time. Like, we can always get pregnant later on, Lord willing. But right now, we just want to chill.” Jason reiterated their decision, mentioning past family experiences that influenced their choice to wait on starting a family.

The couple plans to complete various life milestones, including Maddie finishing her education degree before considering children. They intend to spend time getting to know each other more deeply in their first year of marriage.

Jana’s news has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see how the Duggar family continues to grow. More updates are expected as Jana’s due date approaches.