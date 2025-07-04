Jane Seymour Shares Secrets to Healthy Living at 74

Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy – British actress Jane Seymour discussed her healthy lifestyle and fitness routine in a recent interview. The 74-year-old actress revealed that she maintains her shape without extreme diets or excessive exercise.

“I am now the size I was when I was 17 and a ballet dancer,” she said. Seymour explained that while her weight had fluctuated over the years, she has never gained more than 10 pounds. “When I played Wallis Simpson, I had to be crazy thin, which is not a healthy weight for me,” she added, highlighting her focus on maintaining health over appearance.

Seymour is currently hosting the series “Relative Secrets,” which delves into family mysteries. She shared that her daily routine includes a light breakfast of vitamins and liquids, often opting for black tea or coffee instead. For lunch, she enjoys meals like salmon, shrimp, or her favorite, eggplant Parmesan.

The actress mentioned her gardening hobby, where she grows vegetables like lettuce, arugula, and artichokes. “I love eating fresh vegetables,” she said. Seymour also emphasized the importance of listening to her body and staying active daily, favoring movements that can be done anywhere.

“I work with a lady who leads me through a routine similar to physiotherapy, focusing on exercises anyone can do at home,” Seymour explained. She uses Pilates and light weights to maintain strength and flexibility, which she believes help prevent injuries.

Seymour noted that a strong core is essential for a healthy body, saying, “If you have core strength, you are less likely to have back injuries or problems.” This approach reflects her experience and dedication to staying fit, especially after undergoing back surgery in the past.

Despite her healthy habits, Seymour indulges occasionally, enjoying crunchy snacks like sweet potato and pistachio nuts. “I make sure to eat my nutrients and vitamins in my food if I can,” she said.

Finally, Seymour expressed gratitude for her health and the ability to move each day. She encourages others to find their purpose at any age, emphasizing the importance of self-care and feeling visible.