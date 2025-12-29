Janelle Brown Reflects on Marriage and Future After Kody Brown Apology

LOS ANGELES, CA — Janelle Brown has opened up about her separation from Kody Brown in a recent episode of TLC‘s Sister Wives, following nearly 30 years of marriage. Kody, who recently began an ‘apology tour,’ visited Janelle to express his remorse over their family breakup.

In the latest episode, which aired on December 7, Kody addressed Janelle, saying, “I just wanted to come and say that I apologize. I just love to apologize for, the first thing is, I want to kind of go backwards. I want to apologize for just being so angry and so bitter over the family breakup.”

Janelle responded by expressing that she no longer recognized Kody towards the end of their marriage. “I kept thinking I don’t know who this guy is,” she said. “This is not the guy that I was married to forever.” In additional confessional comments, she reflected, “The person I would see speaking all these things publicly, I’m like, ‘I don’t know who that guy is.’ I still don’t recognize him.”

She also recalled the dreams she once had for their marriage, saying, “I never saw this coming in a million years. When the family fell apart, I mourned more the loss of the ideal of what we were trying to do.” Janelle admitted that she had lost sight of her relationship with Kody over the years, focusing instead on their family. “I probably should have been focused a little bit more on our relationship and not so much the family,” she added.

The couple’s estrangement followed Janelle’s announcement of separation in 2022, making her the second wife of Kody to leave him after Christine Brown ended her marriage in 2021. Meri Brown also finalized her split from Kody in 2023. During this time of reflection, Kody explained to Robyn, his current wife, that he wanted to apologize due to the emotional mess left behind after the breakups.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. As viewers watch Janelle navigate her next chapter, she is also pursuing a new life in North Carolina with her daughter Madison, focusing on establishing a farm project.