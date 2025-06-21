Jangmo-o Featured in Pokémon GO Community Day This June

REDMOND, Wash. — On June 21, 2025, Pokémon GO will host its June Community Day featuring Jangmo-o, a popular Dragon-type Pokémon. This event will run from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, allowing Trainers to catch this adorable creature more frequently in the wild.

During this special day, some lucky players may encounter a Shiny Jangmo-o. Trainers are encouraged to evolve their Hakamo-o before June 28, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Kommo-o that knows a powerful Charged Attack called Clanging Scales.

As a bonus, Trainers who log in during the Community Day will receive free Timed Research that provides an opportunity to encounter a Jangmo-o with a unique Delightful Days-themed Special Background. For those looking to enhance their experience, tickets for paid Special Research can be purchased in the game for US$1.99 or the equivalent in local currency.

Completing this research will reward players with three encounters featuring Jangmo-o with the same themed background, giving Trainers even more reasons to participate. The Pokémon Company encourages everyone to make the most of this Community Day event and hopes all Trainers have an enjoyable experience.