Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, was unveiled in Mumbai on September 10, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, alongside prominent actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Devara: Part 1 is set to be released on September 27, 2024.

A key aspect of the story revolves around Jr NTR, who portrays both a father and son, named Devara and Vara, respectively. The character of Devara is depicted as a protector of the seas, feared by many, while his son, Vara, has a contrasting demeanor. Their relationship appears strained, as Vara believes that his father chose to be distant, leading to hints that he may have to embrace his father’s legacy.

Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, an expert in kushti wrestling, hailing from a coastal village known for its lawless men. The trailer depicts scenes of looting ships and creating chaos, highlighting their encounters with Devara, who confronts their fearlessness. It is suggested that Bhaira initially forms an alliance with Devara but later betrays him due to greed, setting the stage for conflict.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi, marks her debut in the Telugu film industry with Devara: Part 1. She plays the role of Thangam, Vara’s love interest. During the trailer launch, Kapoor expressed her excitement, referring to her participation in a Telugu film as her ‘ghar wapsi’, or return home. Additionally, she has signed a project with actor Ram Charan, further exploring her South Indian film career.

The film is expected to be action-packed, featuring extensive underwater and above-ground sequences. According to Jr NTR, significant effort went into the action scenes, which required 38 days of underwater shooting and 60 days for above-ground sequences. He remarked on the challenges faced while filming, particularly one scene where he was required to ride a shark, stating that he spent an entire day in a tank to achieve the desired shot.

This upcoming release, Devara: Part 1, is particularly significant for Jr NTR, as it marks his first solo film in six years. His last major release was in 2018 with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and he recently featured in the globally successful RRR. Anticipation is high among fans for this cinematic event, as it not only reestablishes Jr NTR’s presence on screen but also heralds his entry into Bollywood with his upcoming film War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.