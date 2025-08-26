Sports
Janice Tjen Makes History for Indonesia at US Open
FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York — Janice Tjen, ranked No. 149 in the world, made headlines at the US Open by defeating Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova, who holds the No. 25 ranking, in the first round. This victory marks Indonesia‘s first win in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament after a 22-year drought.
Tjen, born in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2002, has had a remarkable ascent in the sport. Just over a year ago, she had no ranking but steadily climbed the ranks within the ITF World Tennis Tour, showcasing her talent and determination.
In her impressive journey, she secured her spot at the US Open by winning three qualification matches, dominating opponents Varvara Lepchenko (6-3, 6-1), Maja Chwalinska (7-5, 7-5), and Aoi Ito (6-1, 6-2).
During her first-round match, Tjen faced Kudermetova, who is a former top-10 player with two WTA titles and was a quarterfinalist in the 2022 US Open. Tjen won the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, after two intense hours on the court.
This victory represents the most significant achievement of Tjen’s career so far. In just the last 15 months, she has earned 13 singles titles, recording 100 wins in 113 matches. Beginning in 2024 without a ranking, she worked her way up to join the elite group of the world’s top 150 players.
Fans can catch all US Open action live on Disney+ Premium Plan.
Recent Posts
- Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory
- Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests