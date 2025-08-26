Janice Tjen Makes History for Indonesia at US Open

FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York — Janice Tjen, ranked No. 149 in the world, made headlines at the US Open by defeating Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova, who holds the No. 25 ranking, in the first round. This victory marks Indonesia‘s first win in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament after a 22-year drought.

Tjen, born in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2002, has had a remarkable ascent in the sport. Just over a year ago, she had no ranking but steadily climbed the ranks within the ITF World Tennis Tour, showcasing her talent and determination.

In her impressive journey, she secured her spot at the US Open by winning three qualification matches, dominating opponents Varvara Lepchenko (6-3, 6-1), Maja Chwalinska (7-5, 7-5), and Aoi Ito (6-1, 6-2).

During her first-round match, Tjen faced Kudermetova, who is a former top-10 player with two WTA titles and was a quarterfinalist in the 2022 US Open. Tjen won the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, after two intense hours on the court.

This victory represents the most significant achievement of Tjen’s career so far. In just the last 15 months, she has earned 13 singles titles, recording 100 wins in 113 matches. Beginning in 2024 without a ranking, she worked her way up to join the elite group of the world’s top 150 players.

