Janice Tjen Makes History for Indonesia at US Open

New York, NY – The US Open kicked off with an inspiring story as Janice Tjen, currently ranked No. 149, made her Grand Slam debut by defeating Russian player Veronika Kudermetova in the first round. This victory marked a significant milestone for Indonesia, as it was the country’s first win in the main draw of a Major tournament in 22 years.

Born in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2002, Tjen’s rise in tennis has been remarkable. Just over a year ago, she did not have a ranking and was working her way up through the ITF World Tennis Tour. In a short time, she has made significant progress, moving into the top 150 players in the world.

Tjen secured her spot at the US Open with impressive performances, defeating Varvara Lepchenko 6-3, 6-1, Maja Chwalinska 7-5, 7-5, and Aoi Ito 6-1, 6-2 in the qualifiers. Continuing her success into the first round, she battled Kudermetova, a former Top 10 player and two-time WTA Tour champion, winning the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after two hours on the court.

This victory is not only the most significant of Tjen’s career but also a proud moment for Indonesia as they celebrate their first Grand Slam win in over two decades. In the past 15 months, Tjen has claimed 13 individual titles, achieving 100 wins in 113 matches and climbing from no ranking at the beginning of 2024 into the ranks of the world’s best.

