Jannik Sinner Advances to Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals After Rain Delay

CINCINNATI, Ohio — World number one Jannik Sinner reached the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, defeating Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) after a lengthy rain delay disrupted the match.

Sinner quickly established control by breaking the 37-year-old Frenchman in the third game. Although Mannarino, ranked 89th in the world, saved a break point later with an ace, he could not prevent Sinner from taking the first set.

Play was halted for rain with Sinner leading 2-1 in the second set. After a delay of almost three hours, players returned to the court, and Mannarino fought hard in the second set. Despite saving three break points at 5-5, he dropped serve on the fourth attempt, allowing Sinner to lead 6-5.

While serving for the match, Sinner faced one break point, which Mannarino converted with an angle forehand. However, Sinner regained momentum, recording back-to-back aces to secure the win in the tiebreak.

“He’s a tough opponent,” Sinner said afterward. “Very different to all the other opponents. Not only because he is a leftie but also how he hits the ball — it’s very low. I struggled a bit to close it out but I’m very happy to be in the next round.”

Alexander Zverev also progressed to the next round, defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 after their match was suspended overnight due to rain. Zverev will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

In other matches, seventh seed Holger Rune advanced after Frances Tiafoe retired with a back injury. Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek overcame Sorana Cirstea with a 6-4, 6-3 victory, despite hitting 33 unforced errors.

Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her performance, noting, “I wanted to be more solid than in my last match. I’m happy with the level of my focus and consistency.”

With his victory, Sinner remains in contention to defend his Cincinnati Open title. He will face 23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.