Jannik Sinner Advances to Final at Cincinnati Open 2025

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Jannik Sinner is set to defend his title at the Cincinnati Open after defeating Térence Atmane in the semifinals on August 17, 2025. Sinner, ranked first in the world, won the match 7-6, 6-2.

The semifinal started competitively with both players holding serve during the first set. Sinner gained the upper hand in the tiebreak, winning it 7-4. In the second set, Atmane was unable to fend off the first break point, allowing Sinner to take a 3-1 lead, eventually closing the match at 6-2.

This victory sets up a final match against Carlos Alcaraz, a rematch following their previous encounters this year, where Alcaraz has had the edge with eight wins in their thirteen meetings. The final promises to be a thrilling contest, with both players showcasing their best tennis in recent months.

Sinner expressed his excitement for the upcoming match, aiming to replicate his successful performance from the 2024 Cincinnati Open, where he also triumphed over Alcaraz.

The Cincinnati Open final will take place on August 18, 2025, at 9 PM local time, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and available for streaming on multiple platforms including Sky Go and Tennis TV.