Jannik Sinner Dominates at Wimbledon, Matching Historical Record

WIMBLEDON, England — Jannik Sinner, the world number one, advanced to the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday by defeating Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. The win marked Sinner’s fourth consecutive year reaching this stage of the tournament.

With only 17 games dropped throughout his first three matches, Sinner has matched the Open Era record for fewest games lost in a men’s singles fourth round, initially set by Jan Kodes in 1972. The Italian has yet to lose his serve in the tournament, successfully defending all 37 service games he has played.

Sinner’s opponent, Martinez, struggled with a shoulder injury during the match. After falling behind 5-0 in the first set, Martinez took a medical timeout but could not regain his form. “I’m very happy to be in the second week, but I think we all saw he was struggling with the shoulder,” Sinner commented. “He couldn’t serve very well, and especially on this surface, if you can’t serve well, it’s not easy to play.”

The match showcased Sinner’s powerful play, especially in the second set, where he saved four break points against Martinez. Sinner completed the match in just one hour and 55 minutes, solidifying his reputation as a formidable competitor on grass.

This victory pushes Sinner’s career record to 2-0 against Martinez in their head-to-head matchups, and sets him up for a showdown against 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the next round. As Sinner seeks his first Wimbledon title, he has now reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the 17th time, surpassing previous Italian record holder Andrea Gaudenzi.

Despite being unable to lose his world number one ranking during the tournament, Sinner aims to improve his standing in the ATP Live Race to Turin, where he is currently second, trailing defending champion Novak Djokovic. Djokovic leads Sinner by 2,240 points after also advancing to the fourth round.