Sports
Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek Lead Day Six at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Play resumed on the sixth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships after rain delayed matches on Saturday morning. The top seeds, including No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 6 Novak Djokovic, and No. 8 Iga Świątek, are all looking to advance to the fourth round.
Jannik Sinner is currently on Centre Court facing Spain’s Pedro Martinez. After dominating the first set with a score of 6-1, Sinner continues to maintain his lead early in the second set. Despite calling for a medical timeout after falling behind, Martinez managed to hold serve once, but he faces an uphill battle against the world’s top seed.
On No. 1 Court, Mirra Andreeva has dominated her match against American Hailey Baptiste, winning the first set 6-1, and appearing poised to move through to the next round. Andreeva, who has been impressive throughout the tournament, showcased strong shot-making skills.
Later today, Djokovic will begin his match against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. Djokovic, highly regarded for his resilience in pivotal moments, will aim to secure his spot in the next round.
Aryna Sabalenka also played last night, overcoming the spirited challenge of Emma Raducanu in a closely contested match, winning 7-6(6), 6-4. This victory marks an important comeback for Sabalenka, who had previously struggled in her last tournament.
As the rain continues to pose a challenge, updates indicate that play will not resume on the outdoor courts until at least 1:30 PM GMT. Fans await the action to continue once the weather clears.
Nicolas Jarry and Solana Sierra will represent South America in the rounds of 16, marking an unexpected but welcome achievement for the region. Both players have displayed tenacity throughout the tournament, overcoming tough competition to reach this stage.
