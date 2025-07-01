Jannik Sinner Overcome with Emotion After French Open Heartbreak

Paris, France — Jannik Sinner faced an emotional setback after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 French Open final. Despite leading in the match, Sinner’s defeat left him in tears, both from the loss and the crowd’s reaction.

Italian journalist Angelo Mangiante recounted Sinner’s feelings following the match. “He was crying for fifteen minutes in the locker room,” Mangiante revealed in an interview with Tutti Convocati.

Sinner started strong, winning the first two sets, but Alcaraz fought back, eventually claiming victory. Sinner held three match points in the fourth set but couldn’t convert them. Alcaraz rallied to win the final match 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

According to Mangiante, Sinner was particularly hurt by the crowd’s support for Alcaraz at Court Philippe-Chatrier. “He didn’t expect the crowd to be against him, and he was upset about that too. He’s trying to move on,” Mangiante said.

After the match, Sinner took a brief break from tennis to regroup. He returned at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle but faced a round-of-16 loss, continuing to process his emotions from the French Open.

At a press conference, Sinner discussed the importance of moving forward. “Every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court,” he stated. “I’ve had a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better.” Sinner is now focusing on Wimbledon, where he is the top seed and hopes to bounce back from his recent heartbreak.