Sports
Jannik Sinner Overcome with Emotion After French Open Heartbreak
Paris, France — Jannik Sinner faced an emotional setback after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 French Open final. Despite leading in the match, Sinner’s defeat left him in tears, both from the loss and the crowd’s reaction.
Italian journalist Angelo Mangiante recounted Sinner’s feelings following the match. “He was crying for fifteen minutes in the locker room,” Mangiante revealed in an interview with Tutti Convocati.
Sinner started strong, winning the first two sets, but Alcaraz fought back, eventually claiming victory. Sinner held three match points in the fourth set but couldn’t convert them. Alcaraz rallied to win the final match 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).
According to Mangiante, Sinner was particularly hurt by the crowd’s support for Alcaraz at Court Philippe-Chatrier. “He didn’t expect the crowd to be against him, and he was upset about that too. He’s trying to move on,” Mangiante said.
After the match, Sinner took a brief break from tennis to regroup. He returned at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle but faced a round-of-16 loss, continuing to process his emotions from the French Open.
At a press conference, Sinner discussed the importance of moving forward. “Every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court,” he stated. “I’ve had a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better.” Sinner is now focusing on Wimbledon, where he is the top seed and hopes to bounce back from his recent heartbreak.
Recent Posts
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide
- Jordan Harris Not Receiving Qualifying Offer, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
- Toronto Raptors Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to Boost Roster Depth
- Halle Bailey Spotted with Mystery Man Amid Custody Battle
- Ryan Lindgren Signs Four-Year Deal with Seattle Kraken
- Blues Sign Forward Nick Bjugstad to Two-Year Deal
- Grammarly Acquires Email Tool Superhuman to Enhance AI Offering
- Minnesota Wild Pursue Return of Stanley Cup Champion Nico Sturm
- Hazardous Air Quality and Heat Warning in Phoenix This Tuesday
- Rangers Prepare for NHL Draft with Strategic Moves and Tight Deadline
- Senate Faces Struggles in Passing Trump’s Controversial Legislation
- NHL Free Agency Opens with Major Moves Expected Today
- Kings Reflect on 2024 Trade After NHL Draft Developments
- Jennifer Aniston Stars in Apple TV+ Adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir