Sports
Jannik Sinner’s Relationship Rumors Heat Up During U.S. Open
Flushing Meadows, NY — Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is facing speculation about his romantic life as he defends his title at the U.S. Open. Following a third-round victory against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, fans noticed Sinner checking his phone, which reportedly displayed a photo of Danish model Laila Hasanovic.
The 24-year-old Sinner, currently ranked No. 1 in men’s tennis, defeated Shapovalov in four sets: 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. After the match, observers caught a glimpse of his lock screen featuring Hasanovic’s smiling image from a July Armani Beauty campaign, fueling rumors of their relationship.
Despite the speculation, Sinner and Hasanovic have yet to comment on their alleged romance. Hasanovic, also 24, recently ended her relationship with Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher earlier this year. She was seen in Sinner’s player box during the French Open, hinting at a potential connection.
In an interview ahead of the U.S. Open, Sinner acknowledged being in love but chose not to disclose further details. “Yes, but we don’t talk about our private life,” he stated.
When asked about his rumored connection to Hasanovic, Sinner dismissed the reports, saying, “No, no, there was no girl. I had just some business with a couple of photo shoots there. That’s it. Nothing else.”
Sinner formerly dated fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, with whom he celebrated his U.S. Open win last year. He confirmed their split during a press conference at the Italian Open and has since dealt with increased media scrutiny surrounding his personal life.
On the court, Sinner has faced challenges, including a three-month suspension earlier this year after testing positive for doping. He expressed that while he is focusing on tennis, the added attention on his private life is somewhat distracting.
Looking ahead, Sinner is set to clash with No. 23 Alexander Bublik in the fourth round on Monday night, a match that will test his ability to concentrate amidst the swirling rumors.
