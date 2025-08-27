Sports
Jannik Sinner Tops List of Highest-Paid Tennis Players in 2025
NEW YORK, NY — Tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are showcasing their dominance not only on the court but also in their wallets. For 2025, Sinner tops the earnings list with $52.3 million, edging out Alcaraz at $49 million, according to Sportico.
In the past 12 months, Sinner’s impressive earnings included $27.3 million from prize money and $25 million from endorsements. The 24-year-old Italian is known for his partnerships with major brands like Nike and Lavazza.
Alcaraz, 22, who has garnered attention as tennis’s next star, earned significantly from his off-court activities. His $36 million in endorsements made up a substantial portion of his total earnings, positioning him as one of the sport’s top pitchmen.
Coco Gauff, 21, is another standout, ranking third overall and becoming the highest-paid female player with earnings of $35.2 million. Her success stems from a lucrative sponsorship portfolio that includes New Balance and Bose.
Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman in the world, also made the list with earnings of $25.4 million, while Novak Djokovic continues to be a financial titan, securing the fifth spot with $24.4 million despite being 38 years old.
Highlighting the ongoing evolution of tennis, four women ranked in the top ten this year, showcasing the sport’s efforts for more equitable pay. Gauff and Zheng Qinwen, who made a significant leap to sixth place with earnings of $22.2 million, exemplify this new era.
As the U.S. Open continues, Sinner, Alcaraz, and Gauff are set to compete in the quest for titles, representing the high-stakes world of professional tennis.
