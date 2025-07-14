Jannik Sinner Wins First Wimbledon Title Over Carlos Alcaraz

London, England – Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon championship. This victory marked a significant turnaround for Sinner after losing to Alcaraz in the French Open final just five weeks earlier.

The world No. 1 Alcaraz had previously established a dominant record over Sinner, winning their last five encounters prior to Sunday’s match at the All England Club. The two players showcased their talent in another thrilling match, with Sinner rallying after losing the opening set.

At just 23 years old, Sinner became the first Italian player to win a Wimbledon singles title. He celebrated the moment with fans and reflected on his previous loss at Roland Garros. “I had a very tough loss in Paris. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or lose in important tournaments,” he stated. “We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working.”

During the match, Sinner showcased his determination as he broke early in the second set and held his serve thereafter, including a notable moment when a fan’s champagne cork interrupted play. “No, only here at Wimbledon,” Sinner joked. “But that’s exactly why we love playing here.”

Alcaraz, 22, started strong, capturing the first set with bold serves, but Sinner’s powerful returns and steady composure paved the way for his victory. “The things that went his way in Paris went my way this time,” Sinner reflected after the match.

Sinner’s win comes 532 days after his 2024 Australian Open victory, making his path to four Grand Slam titles one of the shortest in men’s tennis history. The match culminated in an emotional moment between the two rivals, with Sinner thanking Alcaraz for setting a challenging standard. “Thank you for the player you are,” Sinner said.

Both players have now won nine of the last twelve Grand Slam tournaments, solidifying their status as the future of men’s tennis. They are set to face off again in future tournaments, with Alcaraz acknowledging the excitement surrounding their rivalry. “It’s great for us, and it is great for tennis,” he said.