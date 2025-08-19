Jannik Sinner Withdraws from U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Due to Illness

Flushing Meadows, New York – The 2025 U.S. Open mixed doubles championship kicked off today with a stellar lineup competing for the $1 million prize. However, fans are missing defending champion Jannik Sinner, who withdrew from the tournament due to illness, following his last-minute drop from the Cincinnati Open final yesterday.

In today’s matches, Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev swiftly defeated Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilović in straight sets, earning their spot in the quarterfinals. The final score was 4-2, 5-3 after Medvedev and Andreeva showcased strong teamwork on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“We didn’t let the pressure get to us,” Medvedev said after the match. “We just focused on playing our game.”

Earlier, Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison also progressed by beating Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev. Collins and Harrison put on a clinical performance, finishing the match 4-0, 5-3. Collins’s service game proved especially effective as she held strong against Zverev’s powerful returns.

Next, Collins and Harrison will face Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Townsend and Shelton advanced after a solid match against another duo, setting up an anticipation-filled all-American showdown.

Excitement continues as the remaining matches of the day unfold. Fans will be anxious to see if Andreeva and Medvedev can maintain their momentum against top-seeded pair Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, who also won their match in straight sets against Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.

The stage is set for an action-packed championship, and as players vie for glory, tennis fans across the globe await thrilling outcomes.