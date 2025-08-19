Sports
Jannik Sinner Withdraws From U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Due to Illness
New York, NY — Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament due to illness, just hours before the event’s start. Sinner, the men’s world No. 1 in singles, fell ill during the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, where he was forced to retire after just five games on Sunday.
Originally set to partner with Kateřina Siniaková, widely recognized as one of the top doubles players, Sinner’s absence has left Siniaková without a partner for the mixed doubles. The tournament runs today and tomorrow, offering a $1 million prize for the winning team.
In ongoing matches, the pair of Townsend/Shelton defeated Anisimova/Rune, while Pegula/Draper advanced over Raducanu/Alcaraz. Currently, Danilovic/Djokovic are competing against Andreeva/Medvedev, alongside Collins/Harrison taking on Bencic/Zverev for a spot in the semifinals.
This year, the mixed doubles competition features a revamped format, with sets played to four games instead of six. This has sparked mixed reactions among tennis fans and traditionalists. Some view it as a way to attract more viewers, while others argue it undermines the integrity of the sport.
Iga Świątek, another prominent player in the tournament, expressed excitement on social media, sharing her pride after her Cincinnati Open victory and her anticipation for the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, several key players, including Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa, have already withdrawn, tweaking the roster further.
The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, hosting the U.S. Open, is one of the most iconic venues in tennis, featuring multiple stadiums where thrilling matches are set to take place. The first two rounds of the mixed doubles will begin at 11 a.m. ET today, with the semifinals scheduled for tomorrow evening.
