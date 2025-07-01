Japan Airlines Launches Exclusive Whisky on International Flights

Tokyo, Japan — Japan Airlines (JAL) will offer a special whisky called the “Single Malt Yuza Japan Airlines Exclusive 2025” on international flights from July 1 to August 31, 2025.

This whisky comes from the Yuza Distillery, with the goal of promoting Japanese craft whisky made by small distilleries across the country. With this ninth edition, customers will enjoy a single malt whisky created by Kinryu from the Yuza Distillery, located in Yuza Town, Yamagata Prefecture.

The “Single Malt Yuza Japan Airlines Exclusive 2025” is crafted using carefully chosen bourbon cask malt. It is aged for over four years and finished for about six months in premium sherry casks. This whisky is known for its rich aroma, which hints at raisins and chocolate, and its smooth, mellow flavor that ends with a fruity finish.

The 700ml bottle of this exclusive whisky is available only to First and Business Class passengers. Customers must make reservations through JAL’s international flight inflight sales pre-order service. Each passenger is limited to one bottle per flight.

A smaller 180ml bottle can be purchased in all classes, including Economy Class, priced at 5,600 yen. The larger 700ml bottle sells for 21,000 yen, with all prices including tax.