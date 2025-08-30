Sports
Japanese Qualifier Mochizuki Advances, Faces Eighth Seed De Minaur
NEW YORK, USA — Shintaro Mochizuki, the 22-year-old Japanese tennis player, has advanced to the second round of the US Open after a commanding first-round victory over Hugo Gaston on Tuesday. Ranked No. 112 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Mochizuki secured his spot with a straight-set win, setting up a showdown against eighth seed Alex De Minaur.
Mochizuki, who is participating as a qualifier, expressed his admiration for De Minaur, noting his exceptional movement and fitness despite being shorter than many of his competitors. “He’s amazing. I think he moves the best on Tour,” Mochizuki said. “Seeing players like Kei Nishikori and Diego Schwartzman succeed gives me confidence as a shorter player, but it’s tough to be at the top.”
Reflecting on his own journey, Mochizuki recalled a tight match where he rallied from two sets down to earn his first main-draw win at a Grand Slam. “I was very nervous in that match. I wanted it so badly and was tight at the beginning,” he said, describing the difficulty. “But today, I did well from the start, so I’m happy.”
Off the court, Mochizuki’s love for baseball adds a personal touch to his time in New York. A dedicated New York Yankees fan, he mentioned attending a recent game against the Boston Red Sox. “I enjoy it a lot. I want to catch a Mets game too while I’m here,” he added.
Mochizuki’s upcoming match against De Minaur promises to be thrilling, as he aims to continue his rise in the ATP ranks.
