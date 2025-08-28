Japanese Qualifier Mochizuki Faces De Minaur at US Open

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 — Shintaro Mochizuki, ranked No. 112 in the PIF ATP Rankings, is set to face off against eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the second round of the US Open. Mochizuki secured his spot in the second round after defeating Hugo Gaston in straight sets on Tuesday.

As a qualifier making his second consecutive appearance in the main draw of a major, Mochizuki’s confidence is on the rise. He previously earned his first Grand Slam win last June, and on Tuesday, he showcased his skills at Flushing Meadows by dominating Gaston.

Mochizuki sees De Minaur as an inspiring figure, particularly given the Australian’s success as a relatively shorter player at 6 feet. De Minaur’s combination of exceptional movement and fitness has propelled him into the ATP Top 10.

“He’s amazing,” said Mochizuki about De Minaur. “I think he moves the best on Tour. There’ve been many shorter players that have had success. Kei Nishikori and Diego Schwartzman are great examples.”

At 22 years old, Mochizuki reflects on his growth as a player. “Everybody hits so hard and serves big now, but I feel I’m getting better. I just push myself and want to succeed,” he stated during a press conference.

Reflecting on his first major win and contrasting it with his latest match, Mochizuki noted he started strong against Gaston. “I was very nervous the first time. I was tight at the beginning. I did well from the start today, and I’m happy about that,” he said.

Mochizuki’s ties to New York go beyond tennis. A passionate baseball fan, he roots for the New York Yankees. “I went to Yankee Stadium two days ago. I really want to catch a Mets game after this tournament,” he added.

As he prepares to face De Minaur, Mochizuki remains focused on improving his game and making his mark in professional tennis.