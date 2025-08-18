Japanese Walking Boosts Work-Life Balance, Experts Say

CHICAGO, IL — Health experts are promoting a new trend called Japanese Walking, which can improve work-life balance through a unique walking routine. This exercise method alternates between brisk and normal-paced walking, allowing individuals to enhance their stamina and fitness in just 30 minutes a day.

Japanese Walking was developed by Hiroshi Nose, a prominent Japanese professor and researcher. Its popularity has surged, with global searches increasing by 154% last month, reaching 329,000. This trend offers a less intimidating option for people looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Trond Nyland, a functional fitness expert and CEO, explains that the beauty of Japanese Walking lies in its simplicity. “It removes the usual barriers making consistent movement accessible and achievable for almost anyone,” he said. The method involves alternating between three minutes of brisk walking at 70% of peak aerobic capacity and three minutes of normal pace at 40%. This approach can significantly enhance cardiovascular health.

Studies show that participants who practiced Japanese Walking improved their fitness levels significantly more than those who walked at a moderate pace. After five months, Japanese walkers gained greater muscular strength and lowered blood pressure more effectively compared to moderate walkers.

Experts emphasize that this exercise can lower biological age by enhancing aerobic capacity. “You don’t need to push yourself to exhaustion to see results,” said Nyland. “Moderate, consistent effort can lead to better long-term progress.”

David Amerland, author and advocate for lifestyle changes, compares Japanese Walking to city driving. “It forces both the brain and body to reevaluate energy allocation,” he states. He encourages incorporating physical activity into daily life as small changes can lead to significant health improvements over time.

Nyland outlines five reasons to consider Japanese Walking for anyone interested in increasing activity levels: it requires minimal equipment, is gentle on the body, improves cardiovascular health, provides motivation for beginners, and aids in weight management. He suggests starting with three 30-minute sessions per week and gradually increasing frequency as stamina builds.

For those looking to begin their fitness journey, Japanese Walking presents a low-pressure entry point that is both effective and easy to maintain.