Sports
Jaqueline Cristian Advances to Quarterfinals at Iași Open
IAȘI, România — Jaqueline Cristian has secured her place in the quarterfinals of the Iași Open after her opponent, Jana Fett, retired due to health issues. The match on July 17, 2025, concluded prematurely with the score at 4-1 in favor of Cristian.
Ranked 51st in the WTA, Cristian became the third Romanian player to reach this stage of the competition, joining Sorana Cîrstea and Irina Begu. Cristian, 27, started the match aggressively, taking an early lead. However, Fett, who ranks 151st and is 28 years old, showed signs of physical trouble during the sixth game, prompting her to call for medical assistance.
After a brief evaluation, Fett decided to withdraw from the match, reportedly due to a right-hand injury. Cristian expressed her concern for her opponent during a post-match interview, wishing Fett a speedy recovery.
In the next round, Cristian is set to face Panna Udvardy from Hungary, who is currently ranked 150th. This match promises to be competitive, given their close standings in the world rankings. Cristian is determined to maintain her momentum and advance further in the tournament.
The Iași Open, a significant event on the women’s circuit, offers Romanian players a valuable opportunity to excel on home soil, showcasing the growing strength of women’s tennis in the country.
