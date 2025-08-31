Jared Dawson Faces Setback After Leaving Cardinals for Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defensive line of the Cardinals took a significant hit this offseason, losing key players from its 2024 roster. The situation could have been different if star defensive tackle Jared Dawson had returned instead of entering the Transfer Portal.

Despite the loss of Dawson, the Cardinals’ defensive line showed its potential in a recent outing with returning players and new transfers. Many believe that Dawson’s experience and explosiveness could have further strengthened the unit.

On his new team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Dawson learned he will not be a starter, coming off the bench under defensive coordinator Chris Ash. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman has had a commendable career thus far, recording 30 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble over the past two seasons.

Dawson was a vital part of the Cardinals’ defensive line last season, even earning two starts in 2024. His decision to enter the Transfer Portal has raised eyebrows, especially following a dominant performance where he recorded career-highs of 19 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

Many Louisville fans were eager to see Dawson emerge as a leading figure on their defensive line. Instead, his move to Notre Dame may have him taking a step back in terms of his playing time. Dawson’s career at Louisville ended with a total of 51 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

Many supporters in Louisville now wish Dawson had stayed loyal, contributing as a leader and key defender for the 2025 season. His journey at Notre Dame has brought disappointment as he faces the challenge of being overshadowed by the team’s star athletes.

For more Louisville football news and updates, stay tuned.