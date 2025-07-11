Jared Goff Calls Rams Trade Immature in Netflix’s Quarterback

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In the latest season of Netflix’s documentary series Quarterback, Jared Goff expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the manner in which he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. In the premiere of Season 2, Goff described the trade as a “blindside” moment that caught him off guard.

Goff, who was traded along with two first-round picks for quarterback Matthew Stafford, recalled receiving the trade notification from Rams head coach Sean McVay just 30 seconds before news broke on Twitter. “You feel like you’ve been betrayed or like you’re not wanted,” Goff said. He pointed out that a lack of communication prior to the trade made the situation worse. “You wish that it wasn’t such a blindside and that there was some sort of maturity… to let me know what was going on,” he added.

While Goff acknowledged the trade’s impact on his career, he noted that he had been benched for quarterback John Wolford near the end of the 2020 season, hinting that he should have sensed the Rams’ intention to explore other options. “If I had no idea that my job with the Rams was in jeopardy, then certainly someone should have mentioned it,” Goff said.

Despite the turmoil, Goff found a supportive environment in Detroit, where he was welcomed by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. This positive reception likely helped Goff move past the disappointment of the Rams trade.

Although Goff’s tenure with the Rams led to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win with Stafford, the trade remains a significant chapter in his career. Goff continues to thrive with the Lions, navigating challenges while trying to solidify his place in the league.