Jared Goff Reflects on Detroit Trade and Growth in New Docuseries

Los Angeles, CA – Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, recently shared emotional insights about his trade from the Los Angeles Rams during the Season 2 premiere of the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback.” In the episode, released on Tuesday, Goff opened up about his feelings of betrayal after learning about the trade in January 2021.

Goff, who was drafted first overall by the Rams in 2016, said he was caught off guard when Rams coach Sean McVay called him three weeks after the 2020 season ended. “He lets me know they’re trading me to Detroit and I’m like, ‘Oh, whoa, OK, alright, what the hell, what’s happening?'” Goff recalled. Just seconds after the conversation, news of the trade broke on Twitter.

The quarterback expressed that he felt unwanted and blindsided by the Rams, emphasizing that no prior conversations indicated he might be traded. “You wish that there wasn’t such a blindside… you wish that there was some sort of maturity to have that conversation,” Goff stated.

Goff’s time with the Rams included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, but he faced challenges in the following seasons, leading to the trade. Despite his initial feelings post-trade, his outlook shifted after hearing from Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, who expressed excitement about his arrival.

“It kind of brought me from this moment of picking up the pieces to reinvigorated with this energy of, oh, this is what it feels like to truly be wanted,” Goff said. Under his leadership, the Lions progressed from being bottom feeders in the NFC North to strong contenders, finishing the 2024 season with a 15-2 record.

Although the Lions fell short in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Goff reflected positively on his journey with Detroit. He expressed gratitude for the team’s efforts in building a future competitive roster. “It’s been so incredible to build with them… knowing that the opportunity I had here was special,” said Goff.

Looking ahead, the Lions are set to visit the Rams on December 14 in what is anticipated to be a pivotal matchup.